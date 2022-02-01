(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that the government believed in reviving and regaining the past glory of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and making it a profitable organization.

Chairing a meeting on PIA's Corporate Business Plan 2022-26 here, the minister stressed to focus on Pakistani diaspora, better customer services and consider possibility of direct flights in the business plan to make PIA a flourishing organization that may contribute for economic development of Pakistan and service our communities at home and abroad.

While appreciating hard work done by the consultant, the chair emphasized that PIA is a national flag carrier and needs to be a world class airline.

A detailed presentation was given by foreign consultant of International Air Transport Association (IATA) to the meeting on the PIA's corporate business plan for 2022-26 covering PIA's current situation, market dynamics and corporate strategy.

Five-Year recovery roadmap with network strategy was also highlighted to make PIA a viable and profitable organization focusing on increasing efficiency and profitability by considering domestic market, Pakistani community abroad keeping in view internal and external challenges facing the entity.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Secretary Aviation, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD, PIA board of Directors and Members, CEO PIA and senior officers attended the meeting.