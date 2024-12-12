Govt committed to reviving cotton sector, facilitating farmers: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Federal Government is committed to undertaking all necessary measures for the restructuring of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the revival of the cotton sector, and providing essential support to farmers.

Minister for National food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed these views while presiding over the 90th Governing Body meeting of the PCCC at the Ministry of National Food Security & Research on Wednesday, said a press release.

The minister highlighted the critical role of cotton in Pakistan’s economy and reiterated the government’s resolve to bolster this vital sector. He emphasized the importance of improving cotton production, quality, and exports, stating that these efforts are integral to the country’s economic growth.

Rana Tanveer acknowledged the pivotal role of the textile industry in the national economy and expressed optimism that the cotton cess dispute would soon be resolved through consensus. He also expressed interest in reviewing the FAO’s report on the restructuring of PCCC.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar provided a detailed overview of progress on the restructuring efforts, sharing insights from four comprehensive reports. He also briefed the forum on the BCI project collaboration between CCRI Multan and Mahmood Textiles Group and called for greater engagement from the private sector to support the revival and growth of cotton through public-private partnerships.

The meeting facilitated an in-depth discussion on several key issues, including the longstanding cotton cess dispute between the PCCC and the textile industry, as well as the overall restructuring of the PCCC.

To address the cotton cess issue, the the minister proposed the formation of a special committee comprising representatives from PCCC, APTMA, and the Ministry of National Food Security & Research. The committee is tasked with formulating a practical and mutually agreeable resolution within two weeks for presentation at the next meeting.

Dr. Yusuf Zafar, Vice President of PCCC, urged APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad to ensure the textile industry resumes regular payment of the cotton cess from January 2025 onwards.

Chairman Kamran Arshad assured compliance, a commitment that was welcomed by the forum.

Representatives from the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar and the Vice President, Sindh Abadgar board ,Syed Nadeem Shah emphasized the urgent need to resolve the cotton cess dispute and called for the immediate disbursement of salaries and pensions to PCCC scientists, alongside increased funding for cotton research and development initiatives.

The Board further recommended the swift announcement of a support price for cotton to aid in the sector’s revival. A representative from the Textile Commissioner’s Office provided updates on a collaborative initiative with the Ministry of Commerce and FBR to enhance cotton traceability, which will help accurately assess domestic cotton production and address data discrepancies.

Vice President of PCCC and President of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar, identified the non-payment of the cotton cess as a key contributor to declining cotton production. Vice President, PCCC also highlighted the adverse impact of 66 legal cases filed by the textile industry against the PCCC, which have severely hindered research activities.

He urged for the resolution of the remaining cases through dialogue to enable full focus on research and development. Farmer representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa underscored the need for prompt action by the Federal Government to release long-overdue salaries of PCCC scientists, ensuring the continuation of critical cotton-related activities.

Dr. Zafar further informed the participants about the upcoming visit of ICAC Chief Dr. Eric from February 2–8, 2025. During his visit, Dr. Eric will engage with stakeholders and extend ICAC’s full support for Pakistan’s cotton revival efforts.

The Federal Minister appreciated the announcement of a National Cotton Revival Conference by PCCC scheduled for February 3, 2025. He encouraged other provinces to hold similar initiatives and assured participants of the government’s commitment to convene regular meetings to advance cotton sector reforms and development.