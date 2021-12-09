Govt committed to stimulate economic growth: Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Thursday that government was committed to introduce growth-oriented measures to stimulate economic growth with a clear roadmap of strategic priorities, business facilitation, investment opportunities, revenue and expenditure plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Thursday that government was committed to introduce growth-oriented measures to stimulate economic growth with a clear roadmap of strategic priorities, business facilitation, investment opportunities, revenue and expenditure plans.

The adviser was addressing "Dialogue on the Economy-2021" conference organized by Pakistan Business Council here.

The adviser said the aspiration was to lay the foundation of higher inclusive and sustainable growth so that the economy withstands any shock.

These policies stabilized the economy while simultaneously improved the growth prospects, he said adding that prudent fiscal reforms had helped in improving the tax-to-GDP ratio and improving revenue generation.

Increasing tax collection and expanding the tax base were key objectives of the government's financial agenda, he added.

The adviser identified priority sectors such as agriculture, IT and industry modernization to boost exports and said special economic zones had been set up to attract foreign investment.

The government is vigorously pursuing "Make in Pakistan" policy to promote export-oriented industrialization in the country, he said and added the government's efforts had been to further investment climate and attract Foreign Direct Investments in the country.

The adviser also shared the steps taken to help the underprivileged through the social protection programs to improve the living standard of vulnerable segments of the society by empowering them.

The adviser said that current trend in key economic indicators as well as recent high frequency indicators were giving encouraging signals for growth and envisaged that GDP would grow more than the target in FY2022 and sustain its momentum in medium-term.

The adviser expressed confidence that in the face of various challenges/risks persisting both at external and domestic level, economy will be self-reliant and capable of competing with its competitors globally and will make it more resilient against any shock.

He thanked the organizers of the dialogue and emphasized that such dialogue would help further crystallized the challenges and develop optimal solution for the same.