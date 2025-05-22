Govt committed to strengthening olive value Chain: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday reaffirmed the commitment of the government to strengthening the olive value chain in the country through innovation, strategic partnerships and investment.

Speaking at a workshop titled "Innovating the Olive Value Chain", the minister said that the initiative aims to reduce the country’s heavy reliance on imported edible oils bill, which was recorded at $5 billion annually. He emphasized that the government is actively working to reduce this dependence by promoting the cultivation of oilseed crops, particularly olives.

The olive value chain is breathing new life into Pakistan's agriculture economy, he said adding that more than 85 olive-focused startups are currently operating via e-commerce platforms. The olive industry is emerging as a new source of employment, innovation and export potential.

He noted that the integration of agriculture and trade is vital in today’s digital era and acknowledged the role of olive cultivation in empowering women and youth. He also praised the global success of the LO brand as a point of pride for Pakistan's olive industry.

Addressing broader food security challenges, the minister stressed the need for surplus production of major crops to ensure food safety and sustainability. He underlined the importance of agricultural research in increasing per-acre yields of both major and minor crops.

The Prime Minister has placed special emphasis on the development of the agriculture sector, which remains one of his top priorities, he said adding that this sector also offers short-term benefits by promoting the cultivation of high-value, short-duration crops to increase farm income.

He called for balanced and sustainable growth across all agricultural sub-sectors to elevate local produce to international standards, enhance farm incomes, and alleviate poverty in rural areas.

Highlighting the success of recent government policies, the minister noted significant improvements in the output of major crops, particularly a substantial increase in rice exports over the past year.

He said that he government has set a target to produce 10 million cotton bales during the current season, by ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds and agricultural inputs to support farmers in meeting production targets.