Govt committed to support initiative advancing green  technolog: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Saturday said that the government was committed to support such initiatives that would not only advance green technology but also provide a significant boost to the local economy. These initiatives help in creating new job opportunities and fostering technological advancements in the automotive sector, he said while addressing the BYD Brand launching in Pakistan.

The minister underscored the importance of sustainable innovation for Pakistan’s future, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Senator Aurangzeb welcomed BYD’s arrival, highlighting the company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship.

“BYD’s entry into our market is not just about introducing new vehicles; it’s about embracing a sustainable future and aligning with Pakistan’s environmental goals, of achieving energy efficiency” he added.

Additionally, he added that the presence of a major global player like BYD could enhance Pakistan's export potential in the burgeoning electric vehicle market, aligning with national strategies to increase high-tech exports and reduce trade imbalances.

The minister also asserted that the government and the industry stakeholders shall work together towards introducing such innovations that can contribute to the country’s sustainability goals and economic stability in the coming years.

BYD, a global frontrunner in electric vehicles and renewable energy solutions, made a significant entry into the Pakistani market today, promising a new era of eco-friendly transportation.