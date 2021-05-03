Govt committed to transform agriculture sector: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Monday said the government was focused on transforming the agriculture sector, which played a central role in the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Monday said the government was focused on transforming the agriculture sector, which played a central role in the country's economy.

Presiding over a meeting of the Sub-Committee of Economic Advisory Council (EAC) on Agriculture here at the Finance Division, the minister said there was a need to revisit the farm-to-end-consumer chain by removing bottlenecks in the farm labour, processing, transport and logistics.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he added, had made the situation particularly challenging due to disruptions on the supply side.

The finance minister directed the members of the sub-committee to work out and present holistic proposals during the next meeting.

He encouraged the members to come up with innovative ideas to ensure price stability in key commodities of daily use.

Earlier, the sub-committee reviewed the entire food supply chain from farmer to end-consumer for minimizing the price differential between wholesale and retail prices of basic commodities.

The key focus was to work out a regulatory mechanism to ensure that the farmer gets a fair share and undue profiteering is curtailed effectively.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, SAPM on Food Security Jamshaid Cheema, and private members, including Amer Aziz, Mansoor Arfeen, Aftab Anwar, Saadat Ejaz and Arif Nadeem.