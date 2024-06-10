Govt Conditionally Allows To Export 150,000 Mt Sugar
Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The government has conditionally allowed for export 150,000 metric tons of sugar from the country and directed to maintain local stocks to ensure the smooth supply of the commodity in local markets at sustainable price.
The decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board which met here with Minister of Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair, said a press release issued here on Monday.
In this regard an agreement was signed between the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association.
The minister said that ex-mills sugar price would not be increased under any circumstances while all the pending payments to farmers would be made on priority.
He said that the sugar advisory board would again review the sugar prices and market stability in a fortnight.
Rana Tanveer said that in future, the export of sugar would depend on price stability and stock availability in the country.
He said that sugar mills owners had demanded the export of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar.
Recent Stories
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
More Stories From Business
-
Punjab produces 1.22m ton non-recyclable waste every year: Official6 minutes ago
-
European stocks, euro drop as EU vote sparks uncertainty1 hour ago
-
KP Governor meets Rana Tanveer, discuss issues of mutual interest2 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs.239,4002 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $667m by exporting transport services in 9 months3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Paris stock market falls sharply after EU vote shock4 hours ago
-
CDNS realize Rs 1.6 trillion targets in fresh bond5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 20248 hours ago