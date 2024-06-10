Open Menu

Govt Conditionally Allows To Export 150,000 Mt Sugar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Govt conditionally allows to export 150,000 mt sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The government has conditionally allowed for export 150,000 metric tons of sugar from the country and directed to maintain local stocks to ensure the smooth supply of the commodity in local markets at sustainable price.

The decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board which met here with Minister of Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain in chair, said a press release issued here on Monday.

In this regard an agreement was signed between the government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association.

The minister said that ex-mills sugar price would not be increased under any circumstances while all the pending payments to farmers would be made on priority.

He said that the sugar advisory board would again review the sugar prices and market stability in a fortnight.

Rana Tanveer said that in future, the export of sugar would depend on price stability and stock availability in the country.

He said that sugar mills owners had demanded the export of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar.

