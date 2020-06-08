UrduPoint.com
Govt Considering Budget Proposals Of Business Community: Hafeez Shaikh

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Monday assured the representatives of business community that the government was giving proper consideration to their proposals in the upcoming budget.

He was Chairing a meeting at the Finance Division with Siraj Kassaim Teli, Chairman Businessmen community and representatives of Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry to discuss budget proposals from business community of Karachi.

He said that the government would continue to cooperate with the business community to boost businesses, generate employment opportunities and promote economic development in the country.

On the occasion, the representatives requested the Adviser to look into the possibility of reducing the taxes and speeding up of income tax refunds for the businessmen.

They asked the Adviser to take concrete measures to facilitate the business community in promoting their business activities.

