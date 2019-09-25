Govt considering various options to complete circular debt transactions

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The government is considering various options to complete the transaction on circular debt as soon as possible, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here Wednesday.

"In response to some tickers run on certain channels regarding arrangement of Rs 200 billion to bring down the circular debt, the Ministry of Finance would like to clarify that it is considering various options to complete the transaction as soon as possible," the statement said.

Negotiations with banks are going on, it said adding that the matter has also been discussed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team during its recent visit.

Hopefully the matter will be resolved soon, the ministry's statement while responding certain electronic media tickers.