ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Thursday directed for constituting a special committee to resolve the issues faced by the Dairy Industry of the country to help its growth.

The committee should be formed under the chairmanship of Secretary Finance with representatives from Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and the Dairy Industry, the advisor directed while chairing a meeting here at the Finance Division with the members of Pakistan Dairy Association via video link.

This committee would give its report within fortnight and would provide information/data regarding the profit and loss situation of the dairy business across the country.

It would also report on the current rate of utilization of the industry's full capacity and future possibilities of growth, the cost of relief requested for the government, the overall implications of the relief measures for the industry's growth.

In addition the committee would also suggest institutional arrangements that could help in the discharge of their liabilities any other factors that should be considered.

The Adviser said that the government would consider the requests of the Dairy Association with an open mind after reviewing all the facts and related data that could help in taking the best decision in favor of the economy and wellbeing of the people.

He said that he was aware of the importance of the industry and the foremost objective of the current government was to support businesses and provide employment.

On the occasion, the representatives of the Dairy Association discussed with the Adviser, the issues industry has been facing in the recent years and put forth suggestions that could help the Industry flourish and expand its base in the near future.

They particularly requested the relief in taxation matters which could make the industry more compatible with the informal sector.