Open Menu

Govt. Creating Balance Between Resources, Expenditures To Avoid Debt Quagmire: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Govt. creating balance between resources, expenditures to avoid debt quagmire: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said the incumbent government was making its best possible efforts to create a balance between available resources and existing expenditures aimed at avoiding the debt quagmire.

“Without creating this balance, it will be impossible to come out of it, if stuck,” the minister said in a televised address during a meeting he chaired on projects executed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

He said if the development budget relied on borrowed money, it was the responsibility of everyone to ensure its transparent utilization, without allowing any leakage or misuse.

Ahsan Iqbal directed all Principal Accounting Officers to exercise zero tolerance against any leakage or misuse of the resources allocated for development projects. “Funds must be utilized for their intended purpose,” he stressed.

Regarding the incorporation of development projects in the next PSDP, the Planning minister instructed the relevant authorities to review the development portfolio and prioritize ‘advanced stage’ projects that have completed 70 percent of their work.

Additionally, he specified that ‘high impact’ national priority projects should be given second priority, and all ‘low priority projects’ should be capped unless the necessary resources become available.

He said had the policies introduced by the PML-N government in its previous tenures continued, the country’s development budget would now be around Rs3,000 billion, compared to the existing PSDP size of around Rs1100 billion against Rs29,00 billion demands of the ministries.

He criticized that almost 40 percent of the Federal government’s total PSDP allocations were diverted to street-level projects of provinces during 2018-22, compared to only 14 percent during 2013-18.

He pointed out that due to mismanagement and inefficiency, the previous government allowed undue emphasis on street/local level projects, consuming 40 percent of the share and leaving the country with only 60 percent of resources to execute projects of national importance and debt payments.

He said the country was in dire need of judicious utilization of available resources to put it on a sustainable path of development and prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Money All Government Share Best Billion

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

3 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

6 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

16 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

19 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

22 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

22 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business