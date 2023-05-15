Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday announced to reduce the per liter price of High Speed Diesel by Rs 30 while that of Petrol by Rs 12 with effect from May 16

In view of the declining price trend of petroleum products in the international market, the government has decided to reduce the existing prices of petroleum products in order to pass on the benefits of decreasing prices trend and provide maximum relief to the masses," the finance minister said in a press conference here.

He said the price of petrol had been reduced by Rs 12 per liter from Rs 282 to Rs 270 per liter while that of High Speed Diesel had also been cut by Rs 30 per liter from Rs 288 to Rs 258 per liter.

Similarly, he said the price of Kerosene oil and Light Diesel Oil had also been slashed by Rs 12 per liter each and the new prices would be Rs 164.07 and Rs 152.68 per liter respectively.

Ishaq Dar stressed the transporters and other relevant institutions to fully pass on the relief announced by the government to the people.