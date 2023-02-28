Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the new prices of the petroleum products through his Twitter account.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2023 The federal government on Tuesday slashed the prices of the petroleum products.

The price of per litre petrol was cut down by Rs5.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took to Twitter to announce the new prices.

He wrote, “Petroleum Products prices:

March 1 to 15 , 2023:

High Speed Diesel- with No change Rs 280 per litre

MS Petrol —with Rs 5 reduction,Rs 267 per litre

Kerosene Oil - with Rs 15 reduction, Rs 187.73 per litre

Light Diesel Oil -with Rs 12 reduction, Rs 184.68 per litre

The Federal government had earlier increased the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reviving $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).