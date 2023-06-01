UrduPoint.com

Govt Cuts Petrol Price For Next Fortnight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:19 AM

Announcing the new prices, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says per litre price of petrol has been slashed by 8 rupees while that of High Speed Diesel by 5 rupees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) The government has reduced the prices of petroleum products for next fortnight to provide relief to the masses.

Announcing the new prices, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said per litre price of petrol has been slashed by 8 rupees while that of High Speed Diesel by 5 rupees.

Similarly, the price of Light Diesel Oil has been reduced by 5 rupees per litre while price of Kerosene oil will remain unchanged.

The new prices are applicable from today.

Earlier, the finance ministry announced reduction in the POL prices while Ishaq Dar asked the transporters to lower the fares so that the people could get some relief.

Related Topics

Petrol Ishaq Dar Oil Price From Government Pakistan Oilfields Limited

