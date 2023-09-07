Open Menu

Govt Debunks Fake Rumors Of Rs5000 Currency Note Ban

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2023 | 05:33 PM

Govt debunks fake rumors of Rs5000 currency note ban

A fake circular, dated September 7, 2023, claimed that the government planned to ban these notes by the end of the month, citing a "significant policy change."

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) has refuted reports of a supposed ban on the use, possession, and circulation of Rs5000 Currency notes.

A fake circular, dated September 7, 2023, claimed that the government planned to ban these notes by the end of the month, citing a "significant policy change."

The false notice referred to sub-section (2) of Section 323 of the Pakistan Penal Code (Act XLV of 1860) and announced the ban effective from September 30, 2023.

It urged citizens and financial institutions to exchange or deposit their Rs5000 currency notes at authorized banks before the deadline, as they would no longer be legal tender.

The fictitious notice also mentioned an upcoming government awareness campaign to inform citizens about this alleged change and guide them on the proper procedures for exchanging or depositing Rs5000 notes.

However, the MoIB's Fact Checker department promptly debunked the notification, confirming it as "fake news."

They shared this clarification on their official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) to emphasize that no such policy change or ban on Rs5000 notes exists.

