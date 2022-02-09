UrduPoint.com

Govt Decided To Provide 15% Disparity Allowance To Employees From March 1st

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Government has decided to give 15 % disparity allowance on running basic pay to underprivileged employees from BS 1 to 19 with effect from 1st March.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Finance here on Wednesday said that the above package is also recommended to the provinces for adoption from their own funds.

Further, a summary for timescale promotion has been initiated by Finance Division to mitigate the hardship being faced by employees stuck in the same grade for long time.

The matter of upgradation of posts on the analogy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be decided based on the findings of the study being conducted by MS Wing of Establishment Division by end April.

Further, the merger of Adhoc Relief Allowances into pay will be decided on report of pay and pension commission and will be merged in basic pay as per agreement.

