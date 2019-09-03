UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Decided To Release Rs 22b Verified Sales Tax Refunds Immediately

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Govt decided to release Rs 22b verified sales tax refunds immediately

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said the government had decided to release Rs 22 billion of verified sales tax refunds for all years immediately.

Simliarly, Rs 1.

7 billion of income tax refunds up to Rs 100,000 for all the years would also be released immediately and those between Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 in next months, he said in a tweet.

. He said the verification process for other outstanding refunds would be expedited.

The decisions regarding tax refunds had been taken for the promotion of economic activity in the country and to provide liquidity support to businesses, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

4 minutes ago

KLM scraps 28 return flights after ground crew str ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court summons senior official of in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.