Govt decided to release Rs 22b verified sales tax refunds immediately

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday said the government had decided to release Rs 22 billion of verified sales tax refunds for all years immediately.

Simliarly, Rs 1.

7 billion of income tax refunds up to Rs 100,000 for all the years would also be released immediately and those between Rs 100,000 to Rs 500,000 in next months, he said in a tweet.

. He said the verification process for other outstanding refunds would be expedited.

The decisions regarding tax refunds had been taken for the promotion of economic activity in the country and to provide liquidity support to businesses, he added.