UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Further Increase Electricity Tariff By Rs2.8 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Govt decides to further increase electricity tariff by Rs2.8 per unit

The The government geared up preparations to hike the prices in two phases from February to July this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2022) The Federal government on Friday decided to further increase electricity tariff by Rs2.8 per unit.

The government geared up preparations to hike the prices in two phases from February to July this year.

The increment was being made due to conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the collection of an additional Rs292 billion from consumers between February 2022 and June 2023.

Previously, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired the meeting of cabinet committee in which he approved the revised plan.

The latest reports suggest that the power sector circular debt during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached the highest level of Rs 2,476 billion in the history of the country.

The power sector circular debt increased by Rs 196 billion to a record high of Rs 2,476 billion during the first six months (July-December) of the Fiscal Year 2021-22 as compared to the same period of the previous year.

The circular debt increased at a monthly average Rs 32.50 billion from July to December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Electricity Same February June July December From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

24 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

31 minutes ago
 EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - ..

EU Continues to Work in Ukraine in Usual Format - European Commission

7 minutes ago
 Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

Vaccination of 2.4m Multanis completed: DC

7 minutes ago
 EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Const ..

EU Observes Able to Arrive in Belarus During Constitutional Referendum - Minsk

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>