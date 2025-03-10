Open Menu

Govt Decides To Import Raw Sugar To Stabilize Sugar Prices

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Federal government on Monday decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize sugar prices in the country and provide relief to the consumers.

The import of raw sugar (Shakkar) would help in bringing down prices of sugar in the country, according to press release issued by the government here.

The import of raw sugar would also help increase future sugar production as it could be refined and converted into sugar locally.

The decision to import raw sugar aims to control sugar prices in the local market and provide sugar to consumers at reasonable rates.

