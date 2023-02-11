UrduPoint.com

Govt Decides To Jack Up Power Tariff By Rs7.91 Per Unit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 01:53 PM

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

The decision has been taken to meet the conditions of International Monetary Fund to continue loan program under Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) The Federal government on Saturday decided to hike tariff by Rs7.91 per unit on account of quarterly adjustments.

The federal government took this decision to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to continue loan program under Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

According to the circular debt management plan, which was presented to the IMF, the government will jack up electricity price by Rs7.91 per unit in four quarterly adjustments – Feb-March 2023, March-May 2023 June-Aug and September-November.

Under the circular debt management plan, the government will charge Rs3.21 per unit from now onwards, 69 paise from March-May and increasing again to Rs1.64 per unit from June onwards to August of 2023.

From Sep-Nov, the govt will hike power tariff by Rs1.98 per unit.

The consumer base tariff will be increased from Rs15.28 per unit in June 2022 to Rs23.39 per unit till June 2023.

The government also approved the withdrawal of electricity subsidy of Rs65 billion given to the exporters, with effect from March 2023.

Besides this, the coalition govt gave the go-ahead to the recovery of pending fuel cost adjustment from consumers of less than 300 units per month at an average rate of Rs2.17 per unit to collect Rs68 billion.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet has decided to recover Rs76 billion of markup charges of PHL loans from electricity consumers via the imposition of surcharge.

