Govt Decides To Keep Petroleum Prices Unchanged

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that the government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged to provide relief to common man in the country.

"The Govt of Pakistan has decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged with effect from 1st January to 15th January 2023 to provide relief to the common man, despite the increase in the prices of these products in the international markets", the minister said in a tweet.

