Govt decides to revive SMEs

(@fidahassanain)

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar says they will formalize their proposals for small and medium-sized enterprises in the coming days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) The Federal government decided to revive Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), the sources said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that they would formalize their proposals for small and medium-sized enterprises in the coming days.

“Chaired a meeting with SBP and heads of leading banks on the revival of SME financing. Its important that the path towards growth and industrialisation is inclusive with equal opportunities. We will be formalising our proposals for SME growth in the coming days,” the minister tweeted.

Due to many factors, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) failed to deliver their part in boosting national economy and one of the major factors was that the government did not focus this sector.