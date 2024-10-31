Govt Decides To Shut Down CNG Stations In December, January
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 12:42 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) The Federal government on Thursday decided to shut down CNG stations across the country during December and January under the load management.
December and January are considered peak months of winter season.
The federal Ministry of Petroleum announced a gas load management plan for the winter, saying that the CNG stations would be shut down nationwide during December and January, the coldest months.
The officials said that during these two months, the gas supply will also be halted for domestic industries that generate electricity using gas.
“The decision aims to ensure a continuous supply of natural gas to household consumers during the winter,” said the sources.
As a result, the industries in all four provinces that rely on gas for electricity generation, or have captive power plants installed in their factories, will also have their gas supply cut off from December 2024 to January 2025, and they will have to rely on electricity from power companies.
Sui Northern Gas Company Limited has been directed to issue orders to shut down CNG stations from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and to disconnect their gas connections.
