Govt decreases energy tariff to reduce cost of doing business: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said the energy tariff be made competitive in order to reduce cost of doing business in the local industry.

It was a long standing demand of local industry that the energy tariff would be made competitive for local industrial sector to reduce their cost of doing business, said a press release issued here.

This demand has now been met for proving level playing field to local industrial sector, the advisor said in his official twitter account.

The advisor said that the exporters, large and Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs), must utilize the benefits of reduced energy costs and go full speed ahead to translate this into greater exports for the country.

The adviser said , the Ministry of Commerce was always at service in case of any hurdles.

He informed that as per the provisional trade data for the month of October 2020, the exports had shown an increase of 2.1% and stood at $ 2,066 million as compared to $2,024 million in October 2019.

He said that on the import side, during the same period, there had been a contraction of 10.3% and imports had decreased from $ 4,074 million to $ 3,653 million in October 2020.

The trade deficit shrank by 22.6% in October 2020 to $ -1,587 million, showing an improvement of $ 463 million over October 2019.

He was also briefed that during July-October 2020 the exports decreased only marginally by 0.1%.

The exports during this period stood at USD 7,540 million as compared to USD 7,547 million during the same period last year.

He was informed that, during July-October 2020, the balance of trade had witnessed a decline of -4.

5% to USD 7,424 as compared to USD 7,776 million last year. The adviser expressed his satisfaction at the export trends and praised Pakistan's exporters who made it possible for bringing the exports to pre-COVID-19 levels despite uncertainty and contraction in the major markets. He was also briefed on the major export product trends and was informed that during July-October 2020, the export increased mostly in the value added sectors.

The increases were witnessed in Home Textiles (10.0%), Women's Garments (20.8%), Jerseys & pullovers (35.3%), Made-up articles of textile (10.4%), Stockings and socks (19.2%), Cement (10.8%), Pharmaceutical products (26.8%), Tarpaulins (66.8%), and Made-up clothing accessories (245.2%) as compared to the same period last year. He was informed that, as compared to the same period last year, the export decreases during July-October 2020 were seen in mostly the non-value added sectors such as Cotton Fabric (-8.0%), Cotton yarn (-40.1%), Worn clothing (-63.6%), Raw Leather (-38.4%), Crude Petroleum (-53.7%), and Cotton (-95.7%).

The adviser was also briefed on the geographical spread and growth of exports.

He was informed that, as compared to the same period last year, Pakistan's top five growing markets during July-October 2020 were Indonesia (39.3 %), Qatar (34.5 %), Denmark (24.9 %), S. Korea (22.5 %) and Afghanistan (15.6 %)The adviser expressed his hope that Pakistan economy would continue on its upward recovery trend and he directed that the officials of the ministry to continue proactively facilitate exporters and businessmen.

He further directed that no efforts should be spared to counter the effect of the second wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan's major markets.