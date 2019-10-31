UrduPoint.com
Govt Decreases Kerosene, Light Diesel Oil Prices For Nov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:30 PM

The government has decreased the prices of Kerosene and light diesel oil and slightly readjusted the prices of oilier petroleum products for the month of November 2019 as per recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The government has decreased the prices of Kerosene and light diesel oil and slightly readjusted the prices of oilier petroleum products for the month of November 2019 as per recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday.

The new POL prices are as follows; Light diesel oil price reduced by Rs6.56 per liter and was fixed at Rs85.

33 per liter as compared to Rs91.89 per liter, kerosene oil was reduced by Rs2.39 per liter and it was fixed at Rs97.18 per liter as its price came down from Rs99.57 per liter, a Ministry of Finance statement said.

High speed diesel price was increased by Rs0.27 per liter as it went up from Rs127.14 per liter to Rs127.41 per liter and MS (petrol) by Rs1.00 per liter as it was increased from Rs113.24 to Rs114.24 per liter.

