Govt Decreases Petrol, Diesel Price By Rs.2 Per Liter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The government here on Wednesday reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs.2 per liter, starting from May 01.

The price of petrol has reduced from Rs 254.63 to Rs 252.63 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel also decreased to Rs 256.

64 from Rs 258.64 per liter, said a news release.

"The government has decided to revise the price of petroleum products for the forthcoming fortnight, based on the recommendation of The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries," it added.

