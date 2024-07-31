Govt Decreases Petrol Price By Rs6.17
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 11:42 PM
The authorities decrease petrol price by Rs6.17 per liter, after the cut, the petrol price settles at Rs269.43 per liter
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) The Federal government on Wednesday decreased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) for the upcoming fortnight.
The authorities decreased petrol price by Rs6.17 per liter, after the cut, the petrol price settled at Rs269.43 per liter. They cut down the diesel prices by Rs10.86 per liter which settled at Rs272.77 per liter.
The decision followed pproval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as stated in a notification released by the Ministry of Finance.
The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil (LDO) also went down and settled at Rs177.
39 per liter (a reduction of Rs6.32) and LDO priced at Rs174.76 per liter (a decrease of Rs5.72).
According to the notification, the prices of petroleum products have experienced fluctuations in the international market over the last fortnight. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) calculated consumer prices for the upcoming period based on these international prices and exchange rate variations.
In the previous two fortnights, petrol and HSD prices had increased by Rs7.45 and Rs9.56 per liter on June 30, followed by further increases of Rs9.99 and Rs6.18 per liter on July 16.
