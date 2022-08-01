Govt decreases price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre.

"The government is able to decrease the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre," he tweeted.

"The price of diesel has however gone up by Rs 8.95." He said that the new prices will be effective from midnight tonight.

It is pertinent to mentioned that owing to the fluctuation in petroleum price in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing price of petroleum product to pass on the impact to the consumers.