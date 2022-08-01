UrduPoint.com

Govt Decreases Price Of Petrol By Rs 3.05 Per Litre: Miftah

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Govt decreases price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre.

"The government is able to decrease the price of petrol by Rs 3.05 per litre," he tweeted.

"The price of diesel has however gone up by Rs 8.95." He said that the new prices will be effective from midnight tonight.

It is pertinent to mentioned that owing to the fluctuation in petroleum price in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing price of petroleum product to pass on the impact to the consumers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Price Sunday Market From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

24 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

24 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

24 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

24 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.