Govt Determined To Introduce Reforms To Achieve Economic Stability: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday said that despite inheriting a weak economic legacy, the government is determined to set the economy in the right direction and introduce reforms in various sectors to achieve economic stability and growth

Chairing the inaugural meeting of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC) here at the Federal board of Revenue (FBR), he highlighted the importance of the Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission in identifying issues and difficulties in the existing taxation system and suggesting reforms in existing revenue policies for resource mobilization, ease of doing business and tax payer facilitation to achieve sustainable economic growth.

SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, Chairman FBR Asim Ahmed, Abdul Hameed Memon Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Dr.

Veqar Ahmed, Ghazanfar Bilour, Ardsher Saleem Tariq and Tauqeer Ahmed attended the meeting in person while Rana Munir Hussain President Pakistan Tax Bar Association, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Asif Haroon, Haider Ali Patel, Abdul Qadir Memon and Ziad Bashir virtually attended the meeting through zoom.

The minister welcomed the members of the Commission and highlighted the economic and financial outlook of the country.

The Finance Minister extended his best wishes and support to the Commission and emphasized the members to put their best efforts into fast-track activity of the Commission in introducing tax reforms for the financial and economic stability and enhancement of revenue generation.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola Chairman RRMC expressed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for taking a keen interest in notifying the Commission including all level stakeholders and for detailed ToRs for comprehensive reforms.

