Govt Determined To Provide Support To Sports Industry: DC

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Govt determined to provide support to sports industry: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan on Wednesday said the government was determined to provide complete support to the sports industry with the cooperation of academic and research institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting with representatives of the Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers Association (PSGMEA) and the Sports Industries Development Center (SIDC) after visiting the SIDC established at a cost of Rs 436 million under the management of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) near Daska.

PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt, Provincial Chief of SMEDA Muhammad Javed Afzal, Project Director SIDC Muhammad Sarwar Hanif, Executive Director Export Development Fund (EDF) Syed Abbas Mehdi, Director Monitoring and Evaluation Export Development Fund and Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sialkot Khalid Rasool were also present.

The deputy commissioner said with the establishment of the SIDC, the sports industry of Sialkot would be able to meet global requirements, adding that with modern machinery, technical assistance, training and lab testing facility would also be available.

On this occasion, PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt appreciated efforts of the government for setting up the SIDC.

Later, SIDC Project Director Sarwar Hanif gave a detailed briefing to the participantsabout the project.

