Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that PTI government was determined to uplift the living standards of masses and ready to provide necessary support and resources to the Punjab government.

In a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the adviser said that the welfare and progress of people was the top priority of the present government.

The minister stressed that meeting of the sub group of National Finance Commission (NFC) may be convened to discuss and settle the issue of allocation of 3% provincial share at the priority.

Secretary Finance Division, Finance Secretary Punjab and senior officers participated in the meeting, said a press release.

Shaukat Train and Makhdoom Hashim discussed various aspects of promoting progress and prosperity in ex-FATA districts and allocation of 3% provincial share to divisible pool for carrying out development initiatives in ex-FATA districts.

He also appreciated Federal Government for providing all out support and requested the government to play its role in solution of various financial issues being faced by the Punjab government.

Makhdoom Hashim apprised that Punjab government was ready to play its role and contribute in the development of ex-FATA districts with clear perspective of actual amount of share for Punjab province.

The Punjab finance minister gave a detailed presentation on various reforms and initiatives being carried out in province for the welfare of people and good governance.