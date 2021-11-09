UrduPoint.com

Govt Determined To Uplift Living Standard Of Masses: Shaukat Tarin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:35 AM

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that PTI government was determined to uplift the living standards of masses and ready to provide necessary support and resources to the Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that PTI government was determined to uplift the living standards of masses and ready to provide necessary support and resources to the Punjab government.

In a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, the adviser said that the welfare and progress of people was the top priority of the present government.

The minister stressed that meeting of the sub group of National Finance Commission (NFC) may be convened to discuss and settle the issue of allocation of 3% provincial share at the priority.

Secretary Finance Division, Finance Secretary Punjab and senior officers participated in the meeting, said a press release.

Shaukat Train and Makhdoom Hashim discussed various aspects of promoting progress and prosperity in ex-FATA districts and allocation of 3% provincial share to divisible pool for carrying out development initiatives in ex-FATA districts.

He also appreciated Federal Government for providing all out support and requested the government to play its role in solution of various financial issues being faced by the Punjab government.

Makhdoom Hashim apprised that Punjab government was ready to play its role and contribute in the development of ex-FATA districts with clear perspective of actual amount of share for Punjab province.

The Punjab finance minister gave a detailed presentation on various reforms and initiatives being carried out in province for the welfare of people and good governance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Shaukat Tarin Progress May All Government Share Top

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

1 hour ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

4 minutes ago
 95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: ..

95% cameras of safe city of Islamabad functional: NA told

4 minutes ago
 World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanis ..

World food crisis deepens as situation in Afghanistan, 42 other countries worsen ..

4 minutes ago
 69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

69 more infects with dengue fever in RWP

19 minutes ago
 GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

GB CS inaugurates HCSTC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.