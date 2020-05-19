Govt devises well-crafted strategy to absorb COVID-19 economic shocks: Dr Ishrat Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain on Monday said the government had devised a well-crafted strategy in the wake of COVID-19 enabling the most vulnerable segments of the society to absorb the economic shocks and supporting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to tackle a disruption in the economic activities.

He was delivering a keynote speech at an online dialogue "Managing Economy in the aftermath of COVID-19: A keynote session with Dr Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity", organized here by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

Dr Ishrat Hussain said the largest cash grant in the history of Pakistan targeting 16 million household across the country was being provided to the most vulnerable groups in the wake of the pandemic.

Almost eight million people living below the poverty line had already been benefitted whereas four million more households, that were feared to slip into the category, and four million others, that had lost the employment during the crisis, would also be provided the cash grant, he added.

"The SMEs are being provided relief through several measures, including the arrangement of subsidies on the loans by the government," he said, adding that the measures were also being taken to revive the agriculture sector.

It was being done through supporting the small farmers and Rs 56 billion was being allocated to provide subsidies on agricultural inputs, including seeds and fertilizers, he added.

Dr Ishrat said the jobs creation was another key consideration of the government to respond to the growing unemployment resulted in the aftermath of coronavirus.

Therefore, keeping in view the potential of construction sector in the creation of employment opportunities, subsidies and incentives were being announced for the important sector of the economy, he added.

The advisor said a number of measures were in the offing for the performance evaluation of civil servants under the institutional reforms.

"These reforms are directed towards the aspects of induction, recruitment, training, performance management, career planning, promotion, compensation, early retirement and finally retirement," he said.

He said now it would be mandatory for the Grade-19 and over officers to produce at least two research papers in their relevant fields for their promotion in the next grade.

He said the cabinet had already approved the institutional reforms plan, which would will be implemented in next promotions.

The e-governance initiatives, he said, were introduced even before the arrival outbreak of the pandemic and would be strengthened further now as an ongoing process.

Regarding microfinance banking institutions, he said they were regulated by the State Bank while the others were regulated by the SECP (Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan).

He recommended that the regulatory framework of microfinance institutions should come under the State Bank.

SDPI Executive Director Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri earlier said that in the time of uncertainty about the future at every level, it was important for the people to know about the measures and policies being worked upon by the government to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19.

He opined,"Keeping a balance between the lives and livelihoods would be important for the government while responding in the existing crisis." Therefore, it was important for all the stakeholders to remain updated on various policy initiatives being taken by the government to overcome the challenges.

While responding to a question, Dr Ishrat Hussain said the existing taxpayers would not be burdened further to reduce the revenue shortfall and the focus would be on bringing new potential ones into the tax net.

To another question on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said,"We have to watch the situation as it emerges. Since the United Nations will have to take decision and revisit the SDGs, for instance climate and environment related SDGs could be achieved quicker now due to less emissions while generating employment will take long time."