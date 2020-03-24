UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Disburses 100% Funds Allocated For ML-1 Railway Project

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

Gov't disburses 100% funds allocated for ML-1 Railway project

The government has disbursed 100 percent development funds of Rs 1.8 billion allocated for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) and establishment of dryport near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has disbursed 100 percent development funds of Rs 1.8 billion allocated for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) and establishment of dryport near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under the Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, the project was allocated funds of Rs 1.8 billion which had been disbursed now.

The total cost of the project is Rs 10.64 billion and an amount of Rs 5.172 had already been spent upto June 30 2019, according to a latest data released by the Planning Ministry.

Overall, an amount of Rs 10.7 billion has been released for various development projects of railway division out of total allocation of Rs 13.47 billion.

Similarly the government also released Rs 1 billion for procurement of 75 Diesel Electric Locomotives for which an amount of Rs 1 billion was allocated during the year.

For procurement of 820 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passengers' coaches, the government has so far released Rs 1.

9 billion out of total allocation of Rs 2.2 billion whereas for reconstruction of asset damaged during the floods 2010, an amount of Rs 1.11 billion for which Rs 1.4 billion were allocated during the current fiscal year.

For track rehabilitation on Khanpur Lodhran section, Rs 330 million were disbursed out of total allocation of Rs 330 million whereas for up-gradation of railway stations to attract Sikh Tourism at Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib and Norowal, the government disbursed Rs 356 million for which an amount of Rs 445 million was allocated.

The government also disbursed Rs 457 million for up-gradation of terminal facilities and dryports out of total allocation of Rs 571 million while Rs 404 million released for up-gradation and renovation of railway stations.

In total, the government has so far disbursed Rs 466.7 billion for various development projects under the PSDP 2019-20 out of total allocation of Rs 701 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

CPEC Lodhran Nankana Sahib Khanpur Havelian June 2019 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Britain expected to refuse to go to Olympics 'at t ..

57 seconds ago

'Unprecedented collapse' for eurozone businesses

59 seconds ago

Civil Defence dept starts survey in lockdown areas ..

1 minute ago

Tele medicine Centre goes operational at Nishtar H ..

1 minute ago

Aeroflot Halts Flights to Thailand, Vietnam, Turke ..

5 minutes ago

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.