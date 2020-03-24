The government has disbursed 100 percent development funds of Rs 1.8 billion allocated for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) and establishment of dryport near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has disbursed 100 percent development funds of Rs 1.8 billion allocated for preliminary design for up-gradation and rehabilitation of main line (ML-1) and establishment of dryport near Havelian under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under the Federal government's Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, the project was allocated funds of Rs 1.8 billion which had been disbursed now.

The total cost of the project is Rs 10.64 billion and an amount of Rs 5.172 had already been spent upto June 30 2019, according to a latest data released by the Planning Ministry.

Overall, an amount of Rs 10.7 billion has been released for various development projects of railway division out of total allocation of Rs 13.47 billion.

Similarly the government also released Rs 1 billion for procurement of 75 Diesel Electric Locomotives for which an amount of Rs 1 billion was allocated during the year.

For procurement of 820 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passengers' coaches, the government has so far released Rs 1.

9 billion out of total allocation of Rs 2.2 billion whereas for reconstruction of asset damaged during the floods 2010, an amount of Rs 1.11 billion for which Rs 1.4 billion were allocated during the current fiscal year.

For track rehabilitation on Khanpur Lodhran section, Rs 330 million were disbursed out of total allocation of Rs 330 million whereas for up-gradation of railway stations to attract Sikh Tourism at Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib and Norowal, the government disbursed Rs 356 million for which an amount of Rs 445 million was allocated.

The government also disbursed Rs 457 million for up-gradation of terminal facilities and dryports out of total allocation of Rs 571 million while Rs 404 million released for up-gradation and renovation of railway stations.

In total, the government has so far disbursed Rs 466.7 billion for various development projects under the PSDP 2019-20 out of total allocation of Rs 701 billion.