Govt disburses Rs 399.7 bn under PSDP 2022-23 in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has authorized the utilization of development funds amounting to Rs 399.7 billion out of a total allocation of Rs727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first eight months (July-February) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Out of the total authorized/disbursed amount, the total amount spent so far on the development projects during the corresponding period stood at Rs 250.3 billion.

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs300 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) out of which Rs 265.44 million have been spent so far, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 99.5 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 299.8 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 563.

3 billion.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed Rs 46.5 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs 53.01 billion.

The federal government has also disbursed/authorized Rs 90.01 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 90.06 billion for various development projects of the cabinet division, however, only Rs 41.1 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far.

Similarly, the data shows that Rs 5.8 billion have been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs 282.63 million have been disbursed to the board of Investment.

The government also authorized the utilization of Rs 3.3 billion for the Climate Change Division out of which only Rs 964.5 million have been spent during the period under review.

For Higher education Commission (HEC), the government has authorized the release of Rs 26.23 billion, and Rs 45.8 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs 550.61 million for the Commerce Division, Rs 63 million for Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs 1.45 billion for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 511.30 million to Finance Division, Rs 710.8 million to Establishment Division, Rs 4.1 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 14.2 billion to Housing and Works Division.