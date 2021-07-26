UrduPoint.com
Govt Disburses Rs133.664 Bn For Social Sector Uplift Projects

Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Govt disburses Rs133.664 bn for social sector uplift projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Government has released Rs.133.664 billion out of total allocation of Rs 900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The released funds include Rs. 98.98 billion for federal ministries, Rs.21.58 billion for corporations, and Rs.13.1 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Similarly, Rs. 15.72 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 113.75 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs.5.86 billion out of Rs. 69.48 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 12.7 billion out of Rs.

103.47 billion for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs. 5.54 billion have been disbursed to the Higher education Commission, Rs. 40 million out of Rs. 200 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Railways Division has received development funds of Rs. 5.38 billion, the Interior Division Rs. 4.21 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division Rs. 2.07 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs. 471 million, and the Cabinet Division Rs. 9.23 billion. The government also released Rs. 5.9 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 32.04 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 7.18 billion out of Rs. 37.9 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Nuclear Company Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA HEC Government Cabinet Billion Million

