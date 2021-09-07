UrduPoint.com

Govt Disburses Rs392.686 Bn For Social Sector Uplift Projects

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Federal Government has released Rs.392.686 billion out of total allocation of Rs 900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Government has released Rs.392.686 billion out of total allocation of Rs 900 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The released funds include Rs. 284.366 billion for federal ministries, Rs.75.21 billion for corporations, and Rs.33.107 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Tuesday.

Similarly, Rs. 57.02 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 117.75 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs.18.188 billion out of Rs. 69.48 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 49.86 billion out of Rs.

103.47 billion for the Water Resources Division.

Likewise, Rs.13.87 billion have been disbursed to the Higher education Commission, and Rs.172 million out of Rs. 200 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Railways Division has received development funds of Rs.13.45 billion, the Interior Division Rs. 10.52 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division received Rs. 5.38 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs. 1.223 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs. 46.07 billion. The government also released Rs. 14.8 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 32.04 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 18.28 billion out of Rs. 37.9 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan projects.

