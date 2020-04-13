Govt distributes Rs 28.5 bn in 5 days : Asad Umar

The government has distributed Rs 28.5 billion among more than 2.3 million beneficiaries during the first five days of Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has distributed Rs 28.5 billion among more than 2.3 million beneficiaries during the first five days of Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme.

In his tweet, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the scale of this relief programme for the mostvulnerable pakistanis in these most difficult times, had no precedent in thecountry's history.