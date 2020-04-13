Govt Distributes Rs 28.5 Bn In 5 Days : Asad Umar
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:20 PM
The government has distributed Rs 28.5 billion among more than 2.3 million beneficiaries during the first five days of Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has distributed Rs 28.5 billion among more than 2.3 million beneficiaries during the first five days of Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme.
In his tweet, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the scale of this relief programme for the mostvulnerable pakistanis in these most difficult times, had no precedent in thecountry's history.