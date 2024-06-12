Open Menu

Govt Earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 Million For Aviation Division In PSDP 2024-25

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

The federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document issued here on Wednesday, around Rs.4,097.997 million has been earmarked for the eleven ongoing schemes and Rs 3,160.000 million for the two new schemes.

The new schemes include Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan for which the total allocation during fiscal year 2024-25 is 3,000.000 and the Establishment of National Centre for Rainfall Enhancement (NCRE) in Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Cloud seeding project for which the government has allocated Rs.160.000 million in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The ongoing schemes include Construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad Int'l Airport, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, New Gwadar International Airport, Up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi, Up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (feasibility & supervision), Construction of ASF Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Establishment of new Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot, Construction of Kote, Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Construction of Officers & Ladies Accommodation for ASF at Faisalabad Airport and Construction of Accommodation for ASF Personnel Gilgit Airport.

The Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan will be made with foreign loan of Rs. 3,000.000 million which was approved by ECNEC on 19.07.2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Multan Islamabad Loan Faisalabad Weather Water Budget Dam Gwadar Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Sukkur Panjgur Balakot Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

2 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

1 minute ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

5 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

5 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

5 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

10 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

10 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

11 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business