Govt Earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 Million For Aviation Division In PSDP 2024-25
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM
The federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25.
According to the budget document issued here on Wednesday, around Rs.4,097.997 million has been earmarked for the eleven ongoing schemes and Rs 3,160.000 million for the two new schemes.
The new schemes include Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan for which the total allocation during fiscal year 2024-25 is 3,000.000 and the Establishment of National Centre for Rainfall Enhancement (NCRE) in Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Cloud seeding project for which the government has allocated Rs.160.000 million in the fiscal year 2024-25.
The ongoing schemes include Construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad Int'l Airport, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, New Gwadar International Airport, Up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi, Up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (feasibility & supervision), Construction of ASF Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Establishment of new Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot, Construction of Kote, Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Construction of Officers & Ladies Accommodation for ASF at Faisalabad Airport and Construction of Accommodation for ASF Personnel Gilgit Airport.
The Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan will be made with foreign loan of Rs. 3,000.000 million which was approved by ECNEC on 19.07.2023.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
More Stories From Business
-
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 2024-251 minute ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas11 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 1930 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-2530 minutes ago
-
Rs 17,696 mln earmarked for Revenue Division projects in PSDP 2024-2521 minutes ago
-
Salient features of Income Tax measures8 minutes ago
-
Rs 1,658 mln allocated for BOI in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Govt presents Rs18.877 trillion relief, growth-oriented budget8 minutes ago
-
Rs 2,205.282 mln allocated for Commerce Division in PSDP 2024-258 minutes ago
-
Gov't allocates Rs1230 mln for Law & Justice Division's schemes8 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 27,688 mln for Housing & Works Division8 minutes ago
-
Govt unveils Rs 3.792 trillion national development budget8 minutes ago