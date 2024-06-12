Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

The federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated Rs. 7,257.997 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the ongoing and new schemes of the Aviation Division during the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the budget document issued here on Wednesday, around Rs.4,097.997 million has been earmarked for the eleven ongoing schemes and Rs 3,160.000 million for the two new schemes.

The new schemes include Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan for which the total allocation during fiscal year 2024-25 is 3,000.000 and the Establishment of National Centre for Rainfall Enhancement (NCRE) in Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Cloud seeding project for which the government has allocated Rs.160.000 million in the fiscal year 2024-25.

The ongoing schemes include Construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad Int'l Airport, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, New Gwadar International Airport, Up-gradation of ASF academy, Karachi, Up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (feasibility & supervision), Construction of ASF Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Establishment of new Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot, Construction of Kote, Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Construction of Officers & Ladies Accommodation for ASF at Faisalabad Airport and Construction of Accommodation for ASF Personnel Gilgit Airport.

The Modernization of Hydromet Services of PMD in Pakistan will be made with foreign loan of Rs. 3,000.000 million which was approved by ECNEC on 19.07.2023.