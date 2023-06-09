UrduPoint.com

Govt Earmarks Rs10 Bln For Youth Small Loans: Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government has earmarked Rs10 billion under Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) for provision of small loans to the youth to establish their businesses in the Federal Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government has earmarked Rs10 billion under Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) for provision of small loans to the youth to establish their businesses in the Federal Budget 2023-24.

The Finance Minister made these remarks while presenting the Federal Budget 2023-24 here at the National Assembly.

He said the government has allocated Rs 5 billion under Prime Minister Youth Skills Programme (PMYSP) to impart specialized training to make skilled and trained human resource.

Senator Dar said it was the foremost priority of the incumbent government to empower the youth financially as they were future leaders. Provision of loans to the youth would not only help in setting up their business but also encourage them to come up with new business ideas, he added.

The minister said the youth were playing a key role in the development and prosperity of the country by utilizing their skills and talent.

