Govt Economic Reform Measures To Boost Investors' Confidence: Khusro Bakhtyar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:34 PM

Govt economic reform measures to boost investors' confidence: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Wednesday said that the incumbent government's economic reform measures will strengthen the country's economy noting that investors confidence is rebounding as the economy takes course corrective measures.

The Minister was talking to Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw who called on him here. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

While discussing bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan especially in Gwadar, Khusro Bakhtyar said that ongoing phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring about socio-economic benefits for the welfare of the people.

He said that CPEC offers enormous potential to boost national economy and reduce poverty.

He stated that CPEC has now entered into its second phase with focus on poverty alleviation, agriculture and B2B industrial cooperation.

The Minister informed the Australian High Commissioner about the steps taken by the federal government for welfare of the people. The Government is focusing on promotion of ICT, artificial intelligence, tourism and agriculture.

He also said that the less developed areas are top priority of the government, therefore we have put in more resources for the marginalized areas of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southern Punjab and interior Sindh.

High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw expressed pleasure at the government's emphasis on socio-economic welfare of the people and making interventions for achieving sustained economic growth and development.

He said that Pakistan and Australia can expand the scope of bilateral relations by cooperating in various sectors.

