Govt. efforts to reduce imports finally borne fruit: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that the government efforts to reduce imports have finally borne fruit.

Imports in July 2022, as per Federal board of Revenue (FBR) data, were only $5 billion compared to $7.

7billion in June of last Fiscal Year, the Minister said this on his official twitter account.

Given that "we have pulled Pakistan back from the brink of default, our government is determined to minimise the large current account deficit left by Pakistan Tehreek -e -Insaf (PTI)."