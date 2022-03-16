UrduPoint.com

Govt Encourages Investment, Enlisting Of Entities In Stock Exchange: Tarin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Govt encourages investment, enlisting of entities in stock exchange: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that government was encouraging investment and enlisting of entities in the stock exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that government was encouraging investment and enlisting of entities in the stock exchange.

He held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Stockbrokers Association led by its Vice Chairman,Zahid Latif Khan here at Finance Division, said as press release.

Shaukat Tarin further assured the delegation his support to resolve their issues and for growth of Capital market in Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the minister of certain issues and challenges impeding the growth of Capital market in Pakistan and sought support of the government to resolve their issues.

They requested for providing tax incentives on Capital gain and investment in stock exchange.

