Govt Encouraging Local Industrialist To Invest In EV: Haroon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Friday said that the government is committed to encouraging local industrialists to invest in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology to foster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

He was chairing a high-Level meeting to discuss EV technology and motorcycle retrofitting with a delegation from COMSATS.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum Executive Director COMSATS Nafees Zakaria, and CEO of the Engineering Development board Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

The SAPM emphasized that EV will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the country. Citing a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report, he highlighted that 28.7 million motorcycles are currently running on petrol, costing the nation billions of rupees annually.

Transitioning to electric mobility will not only reduce fuel expenses but also align with the Prime Minister’s Vision for a Green Pakistan, which prioritizes eco-friendly technology.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy was underscored as a key driver for Pakistan’s economic growth and environmental sustainability. The government is committed to encouraging local industrialists to invest in EV technology to foster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

Haroon stressed that EVs and lithium batteries represent the future of technology, and Pakistan must embrace these innovations to remain competitive.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, the Ministry of Industries and Production will provide necessary support to local manufacturers in adopting EV technology.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce fuel imports and deliver long-term economic benefits. Notably, data from COMSATS revealed that while petrol bikes cost Rs. 6.9 per kilometer, electric bikes cost only Rs. 0.7 per kilometer, demonstrating the cost efficiency of electric mobility.

The Ministry of Industries and Production reaffirmed its commitment to promoting clean energy and sustainable transport solutions, ensuring a greener and more economically resilient Pakistan.

