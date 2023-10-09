Govt endeavors to promote religious tourism: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Aneeq Ahmed

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Aneeq Ahmed, said on Monday that the government is committed to promoting religious tourism in the country which will ultimately improve the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Aneeq Ahmed, said on Monday that the government is committed to promoting religious tourism in the country which will ultimately improve the economy.

He highlighted the need for Track-II diplomacy to promote peaceful relations with neighbouring countries that would help promote Pakistan’s regional trade and religious tourism.

He said that the Prime Minister has approved the Hajj Policy 2024 that would offer two packages for payment of Hajj dues including payment in PKR and in US dollars and stressed that the intended members of the business community should make payment of Hajj dues in dollars to help improve the forex reserves of the country.

He said that those who would make payment for Hajj in US Dollars would be sent for Hajj without any balloting.

He said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and it should play a more effective role in strengthening the economy by promoting trade and exports.

He said this while addressing as Chief Guest at the Certificates Distribution Ceremony of the Seerat-ul-Nabi Course at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

Speaking on the occasion, the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar ICCI said that the chamber in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Committee has organized the course to educate the members about the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH.

He said that Pakistan has great potential to promote religious tourism and the government should take all possible measures to exploit this untapped potential for the benefit of the economy.

He said that the government should allocate a quota for chambers of commerce in Hajj Policy to facilitate the business community in performing Hajj.

He stressed that the public and private sectors should work jointly to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.

Mutfi Adnan Kakakhel, a renowned religious scholar lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing the course to sensitize the business community and desired that this practice should be continued in future as well.