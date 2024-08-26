Govt Endeavouring To Resolve Issues Of Power Sector: Leghari
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 03:28 PM
Federal Minister for power says that government will be able to reduce power tariff within one year.
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari has said that government is trying its best to resolve issues relating to power sector and complaints of electricity consumers.
Talking to media in Multan, he said that government will be able to reduce power tariff within one year.
He said that steps are being taken to reduce electricity theft up to forty percent as compared to the last financial year.
Sardar Awais Leghari said that WAPDA is going to introduce prepaid meters for the consumers so that they could use electricity according to their affordability.
He said the issues of tariff and capacity charges will be resolved keeping in view the relevant laws and taking all the stake holders into confidence.
He said that distribution companies have been directed to solve the complaints of consumers at earliest and improve their customer care and complaint centers.
