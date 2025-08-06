Govt Engages With International Buying Houses For Enabling Deeper Collaboration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Government has engaged with International Buying Houses for enabling deeper collaboration and long-term growth.
In a significant move to bolster Pakistan’s textile and apparel exports, the Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, and Director General (Textile) Mudassar Raza Siddiqi held a strategic meeting with Umar Bin Asad, Country Head and Vice President Li and Fung Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The discussions centered on deepening collaboration between Pakistani exporters and Li and Fung’s global network to strengthen Pakistan’s position in international supply chains of apparel and textiles products.
The dialogue identified concrete pathways to enhance Pakistan’s apparel and textiles sector through forging partnerships between Li & Fung and exporters, integrating global best practices, diversifying into high-value product segments, and positioning Pakistan as a competitive sourcing hub for leading international brands and retailers.
The Coordinator reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating partnerships with international sourcing giants like Li & Fung, stating: "this collaboration is pivotal to driving innovation, attracting investments, and improving Pakistan’s socio-economic indicators. We are committed to creating an enabling environment where industry stakeholders can thrive globally."
The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to strengthen mutual cooperation, enabling Pakistan’s apparel and textile sector to leverage emerging global prospects in line with government initiatives for enhanced export competitiveness and sustainable industry development
