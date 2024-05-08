Open Menu

Govt Ensuring One Stop Solution To Industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Govt ensuring one stop solution to industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that industries department was setting up a facilitation center at SITE area as one stop solution for providing all the relevant facilities to industrialists online

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that industries department was setting up a facilitation center at SITE area as one stop solution for providing all the relevant facilities to industrialists online.

He expressed the views during visit of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Secretary SITE Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The minister received a briefing regarding the facilitation center established at the SITE and directed to make the facilitation center functional at the earliest.

He highlighted that purpose of setting up the facilitation center was to provide facilities to the industrialists as one stop solution.

With activation of the center all relevant facilities will be available online to the industrialists and they could get all NOCs while sitting in their offices, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said adding that activation of the Facilitation Center would enable timely redressal of industrialists' grievances as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Shar SITE Commerce All

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

10 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

12 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

12 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

13 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

13 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

13 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

18 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

18 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

18 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business