Govt Ensuring One Stop Solution To Industrialists: Ikramullah Dharejo
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that industries department was setting up a facilitation center at SITE area as one stop solution for providing all the relevant facilities to industrialists online
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Wednesday, said that industries department was setting up a facilitation center at SITE area as one stop solution for providing all the relevant facilities to industrialists online.
He expressed the views during visit of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited. Secretary Industries and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD SITE Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Secretary SITE Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.
The minister received a briefing regarding the facilitation center established at the SITE and directed to make the facilitation center functional at the earliest.
He highlighted that purpose of setting up the facilitation center was to provide facilities to the industrialists as one stop solution.
With activation of the center all relevant facilities will be available online to the industrialists and they could get all NOCs while sitting in their offices, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said adding that activation of the Facilitation Center would enable timely redressal of industrialists' grievances as well.
