UrduPoint.com

Govt Ensuring To Define KPIs For Monitoring, Evaluation Of Development Projects: Ahsan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt ensuring to define KPIs for monitoring, evaluation of development projects: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government was ensuring to clearly define the key performance indicators (KPIs) of each social sector uplift projects.

He said that the government initiated these programs under its Public Sector Development Program to achieve desired results of sustainable socio-economic prosperity in the country.

The absence of these key indicators would not only create hindrance in monitoring and evaluation of such projects, but also lead to failure of achieving the set objectives for which these were developed, he said while addressing a conference organized by Center for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP).

The event was organized with an aim to focus on improving decision-making through rigorous quantitative research, engaging with policy counterparts with real policy challenges and designing and advising on high impact reforms based on data.

The other objectives of the event was to deploy cutting edge pedagogy tailored for Pakistan and provide data insights to the private sector on the product and process design, besides improving decision-making through evidence-based research, survey, executive education and advisory services.

The minister said that the monitoring and evaluation system also helps to observe the outcomes of a project and achieved results against the set targets, besides addressing the all the bottleneck on time by establishing an early warning system and avoiding any further loss.

The monitoring and evaluation department was of the vital importance in any organization, besides making its investment more productive and efficient to achieve the set goals, he said adding that it is expected that the feedback would be included in project formulation.

Ahsan Iqbal said that it was also expected that the CERP will ensure through its monitoring and evaluation system that all the funds allocated for different social sector projects under PSDP were spent to achieve the objectives for which the resources were allocated.

He said that it was also expected that CERP would share its modern expertise of monitoring and evaluation with the development sector of Pakistan for maintaining transparency in social sector development projects, besides maximizing the value of investment in these projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Education Lead Event All Government Share

Recent Stories

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

51 minutes ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

2 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.