Govt expenditures stands at Rs 203.11 bn under PSDP in 7 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Federal Government has spent Rs 203.11 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

The government, however, has authorized the utilisation of development funds amounting to Rs 371.88 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 727 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects of the federal ministries and division in the first seven months (July-January) of the fiscal year 2022-23 under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to the disbursement mechanism of the Planning Division, the development funds allocated in the federal budget are released at the rate of 20% in the first quarter (July-September), followed by 30% each in the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the last quarter (April-June) of a fiscal year.

The government also authorized/disbursed Rs225 million for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) out of which Rs 207 million have been spent so far, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

The detail shows that Rs 95.1 billion out of a total allocated amount of Rs 160.2 billion have been disbursed to corporations while Rs 276.6 billion have been disbursed to the federal ministries out of a total allocation of Rs 563.

3 billion.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has disbursed Rs 46.5 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 117.2 billion, whereas for NTDC/PEPCO, the government has disbursed Rs 48.6 billion.

The federal government has also disbursed/authorized Rs 87 billion out of a total allocation of Rs 87.01 billion for various development projects of the cabinet division, however, only Rs 30.7 billion have been spent on the development projects of the cabinet division so far.

Similarly, the data shows that Rs 2.47 billion have been disbursed to Aviation Division, and Rs 282 million have been disbursed to the board of Investment.

The government also authorized the utilization of Rs 3.3 billion for the Climate Change Division out of which only Rs 854 million have been spent during the period under review.

For Higher education Commission (HEC), the government has authorized the release of Rs 18.4 billion, and Rs 41.8 billion for provinces and special areas, Rs 550.6 million for the Commerce Division, Rs 63 million for the Communication Division (other than NHA), and Rs 1.35 billion for Defense Division.

Likewise, the government also disbursed Rs 511 million to Finance Division, Rs 710 million to Establishment Division, Rs 2.4 billion to Federal Education and Professional Training Division, and Rs 14.2 billion to Housing and Works Division.