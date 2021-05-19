UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Facilitates International Potential Investors: Soomro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:18 AM

Govt facilitates international potential investors: Soomro

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Tuesday said that government would facilitates international potential investors to participate in Privatization program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Tuesday said that government would facilitates international potential investors to participate in Privatization program.

He stated this while talking to umer Ahmad Ghuman Ex-State Minister, Chairman board of Investment and senior partner of Alcalde & Fay Group based in Arlington, Virginia.

Umar Ahmed Ghuman called on Federal Minister for Privatization and discussed different issues related to privatization, said a press release.

During the meeting matters relating to privatization and investment opportunities from potential investors from USA were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister said that participation of international investors will make privatization plan more competitive and transparent.

In the meeting, Umar Ghuman presented different proposals for privatization plan from leading American investors.

He said that after decades due to utmost struggle of Prime Minister of Pakistan number of international investors including Canadian National Railway Company, Deustsche Bahn (Germany) , Korean, Japanese and USA companies areready to investing billion Dollars in Pakistan in railway, construction,transportation ,hoteling and agricultural field.

Umar Ghuman commended the efforts of the government for restoration of trust and confidence of international business community in Pakistan .

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Prime Minister Business Company Germany Arlington Virginia From Government Billion

Recent Stories

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

22 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market hosts summit on Saudi touris ..

37 minutes ago

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

3 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

3 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

3 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.