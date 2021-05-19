Govt facilitates international potential investors: Soomro

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Tuesday said that government would facilitates international potential investors to participate in Privatization program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Tuesday said that government would facilitates international potential investors to participate in Privatization program.

He stated this while talking to umer Ahmad Ghuman Ex-State Minister, Chairman board of Investment and senior partner of Alcalde & Fay Group based in Arlington, Virginia.

Umar Ahmed Ghuman called on Federal Minister for Privatization and discussed different issues related to privatization, said a press release.

During the meeting matters relating to privatization and investment opportunities from potential investors from USA were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister said that participation of international investors will make privatization plan more competitive and transparent.

In the meeting, Umar Ghuman presented different proposals for privatization plan from leading American investors.

He said that after decades due to utmost struggle of Prime Minister of Pakistan number of international investors including Canadian National Railway Company, Deustsche Bahn (Germany) , Korean, Japanese and USA companies areready to investing billion Dollars in Pakistan in railway, construction,transportation ,hoteling and agricultural field.

Umar Ghuman commended the efforts of the government for restoration of trust and confidence of international business community in Pakistan .